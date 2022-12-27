Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $267.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,166. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.62. The stock has a market cap of $196.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

