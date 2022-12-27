Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 378 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after buying an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.19 on Tuesday, reaching $192.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,915. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.12. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

