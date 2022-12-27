Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

BAC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $32.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,176,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $259.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

