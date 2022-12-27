Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $11.99 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,866 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 3.4% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $11,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.00. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,652. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.