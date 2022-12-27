Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,557 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,681,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.