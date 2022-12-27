Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.86. 2,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

