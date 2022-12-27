Jmac Enterprises LLC Invests $367,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CVS traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.53. 47,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.



