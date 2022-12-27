Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 727 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.74. 926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,652. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

