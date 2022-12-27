Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 3,848 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,215,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,122,000 after purchasing an additional 892,004 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VEU stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.46. 30,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,271,303. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

