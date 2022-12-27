Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 4,781 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.9% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,140,000 after purchasing an additional 175,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,441,000 after purchasing an additional 161,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.99. 22,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,673. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average is $104.79.

