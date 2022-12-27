Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 91 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,376 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $189.59. 25,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,045,915. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.12.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

