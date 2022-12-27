Jmac Enterprises LLC Trims Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.74. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $128.85.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

