JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Lifted by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,754 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Derbend Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Derbend Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.10. 7,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.96. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $63.67.

