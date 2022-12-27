JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.6% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,343 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,559 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,407,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,322,000 after purchasing an additional 718,969 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JEPI stock opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $63.67.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.