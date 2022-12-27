Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $73.90 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $73.90 million and $1.63 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,469,314,464 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,454,515,521 with 15,454,515,521.869076 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00507672 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,334,821.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

