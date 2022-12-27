Kava (KAVA) Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $250.18 million and $6.94 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00004142 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00069322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00054792 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008116 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022955 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 360,913,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,948,103 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

