Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.32

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.32 and last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 15744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kenon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Kenon Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon
Kenon Company Profile
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kenon (KEN)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.