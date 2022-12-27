Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.32

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.32 and last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 15744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kenon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kenon Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

Kenon Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,400,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Kenon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,719,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,274,000 after buying an additional 33,046 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 577.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Featured Articles

