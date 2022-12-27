Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Insider Sells $3,071,730.00 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KEYS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.63. 509,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,409. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 51.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 21.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,774,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

