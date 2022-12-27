Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 189.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,508,000 after buying an additional 11,141,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,064,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,023 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM remained flat at $21.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 40,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,176. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.65%.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

