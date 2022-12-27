KOK (KOK) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $51.14 million and $1.25 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037521 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00038834 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00020068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00226053 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000092 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09643881 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $798,353.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

