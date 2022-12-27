Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $25.13 million and $251,635.09 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00230371 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00075522 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00054228 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,289,731 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

