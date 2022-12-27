KonPay Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KonPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KonPay has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $857.88 or 0.05144618 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.00501067 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,950.59 or 0.29688234 BTC.

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

