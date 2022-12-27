LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
LadRx Price Performance
CYTR stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. LadRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.
LadRx Company Profile
