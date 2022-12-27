Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Declares $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Lennox International has increased its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $14.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Price Performance

LII stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.19. 565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,046. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.80 and its 200-day moving average is $236.64. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.91. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $327.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LII. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.31.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.