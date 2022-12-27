Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance

LTRPA stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 519.6% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

