Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.40.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $145.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $150.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,783 over the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 721.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 27,556 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $6,086,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

