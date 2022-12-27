Lisk Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $106.00 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Lisk has a total market cap of $106.00 million and $14.27 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00004526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00026720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004614 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002511 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004991 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,008,674 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

