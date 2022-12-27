Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $55.47 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,295,606 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,221,324.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00302298 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $137.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
