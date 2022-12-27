Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 3.9% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.2 %

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $489.10. 7,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $477.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $347.00 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.