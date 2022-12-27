Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 62.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 308,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,088,000 after buying an additional 250,058 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $486.41. 446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $477.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $347.00 and a 1-year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

