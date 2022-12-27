Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $260.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.