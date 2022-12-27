Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 3.5% Higher

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shares were up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 163,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,045,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. China Renaissance cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

Lufax Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 4.0% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Lufax by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

