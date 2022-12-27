Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.87

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 14362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYEL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 660.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 109,495 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,991,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,919 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,406,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,617 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

