Lynn A. Peterson Sells 615 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,713,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CHRD traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.88. 272,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,240. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.15.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.00 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 34.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 29.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $3.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Chord Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

