Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a payout ratio of 87.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

LOAN stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. 13,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,698. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Manhattan Bridge Capital news, CEO Assaf Ran acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,593,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,054,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

