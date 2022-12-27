Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a payout ratio of 87.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance
LOAN stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. 13,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,698. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.