Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $190,270,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

