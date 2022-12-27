Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,573 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 47,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 103,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $183.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.51 and its 200 day moving average is $186.14.

