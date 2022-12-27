Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.18. 972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,245. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.18. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $166.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

