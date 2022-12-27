Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,101,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.84. The company had a trading volume of 26,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,951. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.23.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

