Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 608.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,238. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $94.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

