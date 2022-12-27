Marietta Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,556 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. TheStreet downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.53. 933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $138.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

