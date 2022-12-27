Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $439.48. 320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $416.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.