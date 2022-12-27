Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 43,539 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,539 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. 3,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,377. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20.

