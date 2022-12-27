Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $157.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.54.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $165.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.72. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.