Martinrea International Inc. (MRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of TSE MRE traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.71. 271,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,704. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$12.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$860.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.87 per share, with a total value of C$100,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 548,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,510,695.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

