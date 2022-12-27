MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Cowen

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cowen from $125.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTZ. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

MTZ traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.89. 1,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. MasTec has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth about $38,281,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 66.3% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,320,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,845,000 after acquiring an additional 526,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after buying an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MasTec by 125.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

