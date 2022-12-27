MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

MBE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 0.5% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.56.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $237.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

