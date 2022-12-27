MBE Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MBE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after buying an additional 473,175 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.15. 25,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,673. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average of $104.79.

