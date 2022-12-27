McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,584 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 94,483 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.11. 8,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

