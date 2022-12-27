McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.11. 8,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,166. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.47 and a 200-day moving average of $257.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

